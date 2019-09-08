|
Frederick Charles Stewart
Fred Stewart, 83, of Salem passed away on August 16 after battling a sudden illness. Through much of July, Fred was carrying on his busy routine - playing tennis, attending yoga classes, tending to his flower and vegetable gardens, and spending time doing Sudoku puzzles and caring for a rescue dog with Carole, his wife of 58 years.
Fred was born on January 21, 1936, in Williamsport, PA, to mother Harmony and father Frederick, an engineering professor at Pennsylvania State University. After his father passed away when he was six years old, he moved with his mother and younger brother Edwin to Minnesota, where he spent some of his early years on an uncle's farm in Wrenshall. He graduated from East High School in Duluth before attending the University of Minnesota Duluth for two years, then moved to Detroit to work for Chrysler and save money to finish his degrees in physics and mathematics. He met Carole at the University of Minnesota and they married in June 1961. Fred returned to the University to earn a master's degree in mathematics before starting a career in transportation with the Burlington Northern Railroad.
Fred and Carole moved their family to Salem in 1976, where Fred worked as an analyst for railroads and freight for the State of Oregon while remaining a longtime member of the Mathematical Association of America. He enjoyed spending time with his active children coaching youth sports, playing tennis, and boating and camping throughout Oregon. His boat's name Aleph Knot was a mathematics pun that few understood. When he and Carole planned and built their retirement home in South Salem, Fred's mathematics background was clear to all who visited!
After retiring from the State of Oregon, Fred became more active in USTA League Tennis, serving a variety of roles including league coordinator and team captain while playing on teams at Salem Tennis and Swim Club and Courthouse Athletic Club. While recovering from playing injuries, he started classes in yoga and stayed active building a retaining wall and paver patio to go along with his annual work on his flower and vegetable garden. Fred also developed a strong interest in ancestry, researching his and Carole's family histories, including a trip to Scotland in 2015. He enjoyed making connections with distant cousins to learn more and sharing the news with his closer family. Fred is survived by wife Carole; brother Ed (Joan) of Green Bay, WI; sons Bill (Katie) of Gig Harbor, WA; Ken (Gail) of Keizer; and Ted (Allison) of Portland; grandkids Jacob, Kayla, Carly, Rowen and Jorja; great-nieces and nephews in Wisconsin, his many cousins, and all his former tennis teammates, playing partners and many friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 21 from 11am to 2pm at the Willamette Heritage Center Dye House, 1313 Mill Street SE in Salem. The family suggests donations in Fred's honor to the Oregon Food Bank.
