|
|
Frederick "Fred" Francis Ripp
Sublimity - Fred, 86, died September 26, 2019 in Salem. He was born in Sublimity to James and Anna (Bruegeman) Ripp living there all his life. Fred was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and Catholic Order of Foresters. He was a jack of all trades and master of many, helping family and friends with their homes and cars. Fred enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and RV traveling. He married Evangeline "Vangie" Geck in Mt Angel on July 4, 1959. Fred worked as a logger, farmer, truck & tractor mechanic, substitute mail carrier, volunteer fireman and for 32 years at Norpac, as maintenance crew supervisor for many years, until he retired. He is survived by his wife: Vangie of Sublimity; children: Chuck Ripp of Salem, Joe (Gail) Ripp of Independence, Bob Ripp of Oregon City, and Corrie (Bob) O'Brien of Lebanon; 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; brother: Lawrence Ripp of Sublimity; and sister: Annette Thomas of Dallas. Fred was preceded in death by brothers, Bill, Bernard and Walter. Recitation of Rosary will be held on Sunday, October 6 at 7:00 pm, and Mass of Christian burial will be on Monday, October 7 at 10:30 am both at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Sublimity. Interment will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Oct. 2, 2019