Frederick J. Parker



Salem - Salem - Frederick J. Parker was born on Feb. 22, 1938 to Paul F. & Edna V. Parker and passed away on Aug. 20, 2020. He graduated from South Salem High in 1957. He worked for Salem Multiple Listings for many years and then for Hanard Machine.



Frederick is preceded in death by his parents Paul & Edna and brother Charles Edward Parker. He is survived by brother Mike (Cathy), Sister In Law Margaret Parker-Fast and nieces and nephews, John, Julie, Jeff, Jason and Paul Parker.



Visitation will be Monday 1 to 4pm Monday at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Graveside Services will be Tuesday at 1:00 pm at Belcrest Memorial Park.









