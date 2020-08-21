1/
Frederick J. Parker
1938 - 2020
Frederick J. Parker

Salem - Salem - Frederick J. Parker was born on Feb. 22, 1938 to Paul F. & Edna V. Parker and passed away on Aug. 20, 2020. He graduated from South Salem High in 1957. He worked for Salem Multiple Listings for many years and then for Hanard Machine.

Frederick is preceded in death by his parents Paul & Edna and brother Charles Edward Parker. He is survived by brother Mike (Cathy), Sister In Law Margaret Parker-Fast and nieces and nephews, John, Julie, Jeff, Jason and Paul Parker.

Visitation will be Monday 1 to 4pm Monday at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Graveside Services will be Tuesday at 1:00 pm at Belcrest Memorial Park.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
AUG
25
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Belcrest Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 364.2257
