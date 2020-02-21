Services
City View Funeral Home and Cemetery
390 Hoyt St. South
Salem, OR 97302
(503) 363-8652
Freeda C. Greer

Freeda C. Greer Obituary
Freeda C. Greer

Salem - Freeda Greer of Salem went to be with her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on Thursday February 20, 2020 in Salem Oregon. Freeda was born in Dayton, Ohio and was the youngest of 15 children. She was an activity director with the state of Oregon Hillcrest Home for Girls.

She is survived by her husband Don Greer, son Russell, and 4 grandchildren. Services will be 12 noon on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at City View Funeral Home.

Interment will be at Bell Passi Cemetery in Woodburn, Oregon.

Memorial donations may be made to in Portland.

Arrangements by City View Funeral Home, Salem, Oregon.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
