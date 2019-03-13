Services
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 3642257
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Friedrich T. Wegscheider Obituary
Friedrich T. Wegscheider

Salem - Sept 13, 1932 - March 5, 2019

Friedrich, known to many as Fritz was born in Vienna, Austria. From there he traveled to Canada before coming to the US and settling down in Salem. He married Louise Wegscheider in 1965. They had one son, Eric Wegschider. He was a hardworking man. He was never without a job. He was a great storyteller, enjoyed hunting, skiing, and never missed the Octoberfest.

Survivors include his brothers Andre and Willie and sister Rosie still living in Austria. Grandkids Kelli Wegscheider and Brock Wegscheider and his wife Leslie Wegscheider, two great grandchildren, Kevin and Mae.

At his request, no service will be held. Viewing is scheduled at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service for Saturday, March 16th from 10 am to 2pm. Private entombment at Belcrest Mausoleum in Salem.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 13, 2019
