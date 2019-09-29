|
Gabriel Edward Harrison Gilbert
Salem - Gabe Gilbert was born on October 29, 1979 in Salem, Oregon, to his parents Larry and Margaret (Baribeau) Gilbert. He passed away on July 23, 2019 at the age of 39.
Gabe attended St. Mary Grade School, Regis High School, Chemeketa Community College, and OSU. He grew up on the family farm and enjoyed working outdoors and watching sports. He was a quiet and gentle man who appreciated his family and friends. Gabe enjoyed the companionship of his dogs and they greatly enriched his life.
Gabe is survived by — Parents - Margaret "Margo" Gilbert-Althaus (David), Albany; Larry Gilbert (Charlotte), Aumsville. Daughter Ruby Gilbert, Millington, Tennessee. Sister — Sarah Gilbert-Smith (Dave), Millington, Tennessee. Brother — Greg Gilbert (Jessica), Salem. Nieces Jayden, Jazzi, and Nova. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ralph and Mary Baribeau and Harold and Stella Gilbert.
His family invites you to honor Gabe and share memories of him with family and friends by attending a celebration of his life on Saturday, October 5, 12:00 noon, at the Union Hill Grange, 15755 Grange Rd SE, Sublimity OR.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 29, 2019