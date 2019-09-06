|
Gail J. Heenan
Salem - Gail was born in Yakima, WA and grew up in the Springfield, Or area, relocating to Lebanon, OR in 1968. She spent her career as a professional executive, working as a medical transcriptionist, owning her own secretarial service and working as executive director to two law enforcement associations. She and husband, Jim, later owned Art for You, a gallery and frame shop in Lebanon. They retired to Crooked River Ranch.
She is survived by four children, Cheryll, Jesse, Steven and Richard; 5 step-children, Lowell, Joel, Eric, Nancy and Jack; 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sister, Julie. Her sister, Mary, preceded her in death as did her stepchildren Dennis and Peggi.
Gail passed away August 29, five days after her soul mate, Jim. She was loved deeply by many and will be greatly missed. There will be a short service at Willamette National Cemetery on Monday Sept. 9 at 2pm. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 6, 2019