Gail M. Shankey Jacob
Salem - Born February 14, 1946 in Northfield, Minnesota. Died December 31, 2019 in Salem, Oregon. Moved in 1947 to Salem, Oregon. Also lived in Coos Bay, Roseburg and North Bend, Oregon. Graduated from North Bend High School in 1964.
Gail moved to Minnesota in 1966. She worked retail most of her life. She was a Fifty year member of the Eagles lodge and she loved to play Bingo.
She married John Frenchy Jacob in 1969. She later Divorced and moved back to Salem, Oregon. She met John David Barber and he was her partner for 35 years.
Preceded in death by her parents Gilhart Shankey and Mary Mulligan Shankey. Her partner John David Barber, Brother-in- law Mike Grisham and Nephew Derek Apperson.
Survived by her Sisters Darlene Shankey Grisham and Susan Shankey Stose (Tom). Nephew Aaron Stose and many Cousins, Great Nieces and Nephews.
There will be a Celebration of life Sunday January 12, 2020 at Canton Gardens Restaurant on Market Street in Salem, Oregon from 2 to 4 PM.
Instead of flowers please make your contributions to either the Willamette Valley Hospice or the .
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 12, 2020