Services
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 3642257
Resources
More Obituaries for Gail Bruning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail Marie Bruning

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gail Marie Bruning Obituary
Gail Marie Bruning

Salem - Gail Marie Bruning was born on May 11, 1946 in New York, and passed away on October 24, 2019 in Salem, Oregon.

In the course of Gail's lifetime, she had the honor of being a Josephine County Sheriff's Deputy, and then went on to become a City of Salem Police Officer. She retired from the Department of Corrections at the Oregon State Penitentiary as a Registered Nurse.

Gail is survived by her daughters, Laura Marie and Rachael Margaret; and her beloved fur babies.

Private family services were held at Belcrest Mausoleum.

Please make donations in her name to Willamette Valley Humane Society.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gail's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
Download Now