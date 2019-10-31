|
|
Gail Marie Bruning
Salem - Gail Marie Bruning was born on May 11, 1946 in New York, and passed away on October 24, 2019 in Salem, Oregon.
In the course of Gail's lifetime, she had the honor of being a Josephine County Sheriff's Deputy, and then went on to become a City of Salem Police Officer. She retired from the Department of Corrections at the Oregon State Penitentiary as a Registered Nurse.
Gail is survived by her daughters, Laura Marie and Rachael Margaret; and her beloved fur babies.
Private family services were held at Belcrest Mausoleum.
Please make donations in her name to Willamette Valley Humane Society.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019