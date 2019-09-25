|
Garth Joseph King
Silverton - Garth Joseph King died on August 29, 2019. He was born in Springfield, IL. On May 30, 1959.
Garth had a colorful life and anyone who knew him could tell these tales.
He loved his children, fishing, the Seahawks, his beard, writing poetry and a good campfire.
He will be missed by all who knew him, especially his infectious great laugh.
Garth is survived by his children, Walker and Becky King, his dad, Garth Monroe King and his Seven Siblings.
He was preceded in death by wife Sandy and his Mother Mercedes Ann King.
Celebration of Life Service will be held at Miller Cemetery in Silverton, OR. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 A.M.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 25, 2019