Gary Bellinger
Keizer - Gary R. Bellinger of Keizer, Oregon, Died October 21,2019, at the age of 79.
Gary was born in Ogdensburg, New York. He proudly severed in the Marines for two terms (1957-1965)
He was the owner of a dog grooming business in Bellflower, California before returning to Keizer. He was happiest being outdoors, either riding ATV's in Bend or crabbing on the coast in Florence.
He is survived by his partner Delores (Dee) Blankenbaker, son's Wayne Bellinger, Gary Bellinger Jr., Kirk Bellinger and daughters Julie Losuero, Lauri Bellinger and Kimberly Sign.
Funeral services will be held at Keizer Funeral Chapel at 4365 River Road North Keizer, OR at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.
