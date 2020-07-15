Gary Clark



Gervais - Gary Robert Clark, 80, passed away incredibly peacefully at home on July 11th at his family farm near Gervais, Oregon with his loving family close at hand. Diagnosed in 2007 with congestive heart failure, he lived his life with much hope and love of life right up until his last days. Many thanks to Serenity Hospice and ComForCare caregivers for their extreme kindness in making his last days as comfortable as possible.



Gary was born in Adrian, Oregon to Robert and Crystal Clark on February 12, 1940 and raised on farms throughout Oregon, finally settling near Brooks, Oregon. After attending at least eight different schools in his elementary years, he finished with four years at Gervais Union High School. There he met Joyce Jungwirth, whom he married following high school. They farmed together and raised three daughters: Judy Clark Adams (Roger), Robin Peterka (Duane), Suzan Clark, and an infant son Jon Harley (who died shortly after birth) He took great pride in his surviving daughters and was very proud to robe daughter Suzan as a Clark County, Washington superior court judge in 2013.



Gary had many interests and was a great collector. He loved to hunt and several of his trophies grace the walls of his home. He enjoyed his gun collection, clocks, pets (Blaze, Harley, Spot and Alibi) and was an avid reader. He was also a patented inventor, software designer and amazing computer builder and repairman, entirely self-taught. He was a huge fan of YouTube and thrilled when high speed internet came to his rural neighborhood. He enjoyed traveling within North America, particularly the National Parks, Alaska, and the Canadian Rockies. Gary was an avid Duck football and basketball fan, and served his country as a member of the Oregon National Guard in the 1960's.



Gary was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 45 years in 2004; parents, sister, infant son, and son-in-law Roger Adams. He is survived by his three daughters, son-in-law Duane Peterka, grandchildren Crystal Pitt, Richard Pitt, Jake Peterka, Dale Peterka, Tracy Adams Neal, Tara Adams, and two greatgrandchildren.



At his wishes, no funeral services will be held. Gary's ashes will be interred with the remains of his beloved wife at Belcrest Cemetery and a celebration of life will be held at a date to be announced due to COVID-19 restrictions.



In lieu of flowers, Gary's family suggests contributions to the Friends of Gervais FFA, PO Box 195, Gervais, OR 97026. Assisting is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.









