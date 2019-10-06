|
|
Gary Dale Drill
March 26, 1942 - September 30, 2019
Our beloved husband, father, papa, and friend, Gary Dale Drill died on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Salem Hospital at the age of 77. Gary was born on March 26, 1944 in McMinnville, Oregon to Dorothy and Doyle Drill. Gary lived with his parents and brothers Richard, Larry, and Mike in Willamina, Oregon. As a child Gary suffered from asthma and became a skilled piano player spending most of his springs and summers indoors. Gary attend Willamina public schools where he played in the band and enjoyed participating on the football, tennis and basketball teams. He graduated from Willamina High School in 1960. Gary loved to share stories of his childhood growing up in Willamina and the good times he spent exploring, hunting, playing, and driving his car with his brothers and friends. It was while driving his adored 1959 Chevy Corvette on the "gut" in Salem that he met his wife Jan Williams. They were married in St. Marks Lutheran Church in 1964. Gary went on to Oregon College of Education (Western Oregon University), graduating with an education degree in 1965.
Gary started his career in public education in Oakridge, Oregon where he taught Junior High English and Social Studies. After two years he accepted a teaching and coaching position at Central High School in Monmouth. In 1971, he completed his Masters in Education and eventually became the Vice Principal at Central High School in 1975. Throughout his teaching career he coached wrestling and tennis teams. He took the Central High school wrestling team to the state tournament several years. In 1980, Gary accepted a Principalship at North Marion High School in Aurora, Oregon. Gary took pride in a long, successful, and meaningful teaching and administration career. Gary had a heart for students that needed a little extra attention and support to get them across the finish line. He took the utmost pride in the accomplishments and victories of his students.
Gary enjoyed learning about American history, watching the Portland Trailblazers, playing the Wii for his grandsons, reading, puzzles, a good documentary about Bigfoot, and a nice payout at the slots. Most of all, Gary loved his family and spending time with them. He was generous in expressing and sharing his love and support of each of them.
Gary is survived by his wife, Jan; son, Darin and wife Amy Drill of Aumsville; daughter, Dana and husband Dale Pedersen of Salem, and grandchildren, Ashley Weightman, Eric Pedersen, Faith Drill, and Andrew Pedersen.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service in Salem. Private interment will be at Belcrest Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Autism Speaks.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Oct. 6, 2019