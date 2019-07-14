|
|
Gary Dean Adkins
Salem - February 13, 1952 - May 4, 2019
Gary Dean Adkins, 67, died of natural causes at his home in Salem, Oregon.
Dean earned his Associate of Science in Recreation at Portland Community College in 1982. He also studied Art at Marylhurst College. Dean was an exceptional drummer playing with many local bands. His music touched many lives. He was a professional DJ at several Portland venues and worked in landscape maintenance. Well read and well thought of by friends and neighbors, Dean could often be found helping people in need. His family and his pets were very important to him. Dean was a lifelong member of Morningside Methodist church. Dean was a singular presence who always showed up with a gift and a drum. His family and the many that loved him will miss his music, laughter, good nature and sense of humor.
Dean is survived by his two brothers, George (Janet) and Randall (Lorna) Adkins, nephews Andy (Becky), Arlie and James Adkins, niece Megan Adkins (Adam Lockwood) and three great-nieces. He was preceded in death by parents George and Georgia (Loskot) Adkins and brother John Adkins.
A gathering to celebrate Dean's life will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, July 21 at Morningside City Park in the 1200 block of Ewald Ave. SE.
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 14, 2019