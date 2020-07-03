Gary Dean Cuff



Salem - Born on July 3, 1944, in Salem, Oregon, to Albert and Martha Cuff, died July 2, 2020. Went to Brooks Elementary School and Gervais Union High School, graduating in 1962. Gary worked in agriculture for many years as a commercial applicator. He went to work for Wilco Farmers in Silverton in 1969 and retired as manager for the Wilco Donald branch in 2006. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Roy and Earl, sisters Gloria and Beverly. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Helen, sons Jeff (Joan) and Jason (Catherine), and brother Terry Cuff (Donna). His most beloved grandchildren are Emily and Andrew, who brought him more love and enjoyment than any proud grandpa could ask for, going to soccer, softball, baseball, volleyball, and basketball games and track meets. They were his pride and joy.



Gary requested no services be held. A private immediate family service will be held at a later date.









