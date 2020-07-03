1/1
Gary Dean Cuff
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Dean Cuff

Salem - Born on July 3, 1944, in Salem, Oregon, to Albert and Martha Cuff, died July 2, 2020. Went to Brooks Elementary School and Gervais Union High School, graduating in 1962. Gary worked in agriculture for many years as a commercial applicator. He went to work for Wilco Farmers in Silverton in 1969 and retired as manager for the Wilco Donald branch in 2006. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Roy and Earl, sisters Gloria and Beverly. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Helen, sons Jeff (Joan) and Jason (Catherine), and brother Terry Cuff (Donna). His most beloved grandchildren are Emily and Andrew, who brought him more love and enjoyment than any proud grandpa could ask for, going to soccer, softball, baseball, volleyball, and basketball games and track meets. They were his pride and joy.

Gary requested no services be held. A private immediate family service will be held at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Journal from Jul. 3 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keizer Funeral Chapel
4365 River Road North
Keizer, OR 97303
(503) 393-7037
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Keizer Funeral Chapel
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved