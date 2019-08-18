|
Gary George Potterf
Independence - Gary was born in Myrtle Point, OR on March 21, 1954 to Melvin and Marion Potterf. Gary spent his school years in the Bandon schools, graduating in 1973.
Gary started working for Robertson Sand and Gravel in Bandon, and later for Pape Bros. in Coos Bay. To broaden his work and world experiences, he worked for a couple of gold mining companies in Arizona, before settling in Independence, OR.
In 1983 he went to work for Franklin Sweed Foundry in Independence, OR. He worked there until December 2008 when he retired.
Gary is survived by his mother, Marion Baker, and an aunt, Sue Wright, both residents of Independence, as well as several cousins in the community.
Gary suffered with lung cancer for two years. His angels moved him to his heavenly home on Friday morning on August 9, 2019. While experiencing his early journey, he enjoyed entertaining little children with yard ornaments and sweet treats. Therefore, a donation to one of the following charities would be a beautiful memorial to Gary's memory: (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105) or the (3101 SW Sam Jackson Park Road, Portland, OR 97239). Willamette Valley Hospice made his final journey on the planet very peaceful (1015 3rd Street NW, Salem, OR 97304).
Farnstrom Mortuary of Independence is handling his remains and assisting his family in their needs. It is his wish that there not be any final services. Memories and condolences may be shared at FarnstromMortuary.com.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 18, 2019