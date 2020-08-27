1/2
Gary Kamlin
1939 - 2020
Gary Kamlin

Salem - Gary passed away August 19, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's. He was born May 23, 1939 to Thelma and Vernon Kamlin in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. He spent his younger years in Seattle, graduating from Lincoln High School in 1957. One of his greatest memories was winning 3 consecutive high school basketball state championships. He attended Pacific Lutheran for 2 years before transferring to Seattle Pacific University where he graduated with a teaching degree. He did a brief stint in the navy reserves in the early 1960's before going on to teach at an elementary school in Sauvie Island. Gary later went into real estate but ventured into computer technology when it began. Most of his career was spent in computers. He started out automating the State of Oregon. Later, he and a friend went into business for themselves until his first retirement. His last retirement job was driving a milk truck for the co-op in McMinnville. Gary enjoyed picking up milk and handing out cookies to the children at the farms. He loved children of all ages, and was a big one himself.

Basketball was one of his great loves and he played into his late 60's. Gary was an avid golfer and a member of Illahe Hills Country Club for many years. There wasn't a sport he didn't enjoy or excel at. He also enjoyed camping and fishing with his children and grandchildren. He loved having a houseful of kids around. He had a great sense of humor. Gary proudly supported his children and grandchildren in their endeavors and, especially, their sporting events. He was their greatest fan. During the kids' school years, he coached many of their teams and later filmed games for the coaching staff.

Gary is survived by his wife Carroll, daughters Emily (Downing-Moore), Twylla (Biasi), Courtney (Meuchel), Ejan (Tyler), sons Brian (Downing) and Kurt (Johnson), sisters Karolyn (Lee) and Cherie (Cohrs). He was blessed with 20 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. His grandkids say they had "The Best Grandpa Ever". Gary was preceded in death by his parents, son Jon-Paul (Johnson) and daughter Alissa (Kamlin).

No services will be held, at his request. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Arrangements by City View Funeral Home, Salem, Oregon.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
City View Funeral Home and Cemetery
390 Hoyt St. South
Salem, OR 97302
(503) 363-8652
