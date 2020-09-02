1/1
Gary Lee Cooley
1937 - 2020
GARY LEE COOLEY

Dallas - September 29, 1937-August 28, 2020

Gary Lee Cooley, 82, a lifetime resident of Dallas, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2020. He was born on September 29, 1937, in Salem, Oregon, to Alton Bruce and Margaret Elizabeth Rosebraugh Cooley. He graduated from Dallas High School in 1955. Gary went on to serve in the US Army and was discharged with honors. After one year of college, he joined the family business, Cooley's Furniture, located on Main Street in Dallas. His father, Bruce, started the business in 1945 and Gary and his brother, Loren, ran it until they retired in 2011.

On Sept. 1, 1961, Gary married Carrol Ruth Diehm. They were married 57 years. Together, they enjoyed golf, traveling to the beach, Elvis parties with family, and her wonderful cooking. Gary was an all-around nice guy, with a generous heart. He enjoyed being with family, MG sportscars, and golf.

He is survived by daughter, Kimera (John) Coady, of Salem, their children Josh and Karley; and son, Wayne Cooley, of Dallas, and his children Kourtney and Chase; and, also several nieces and nephews.

The Bollman Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice, in care of Bollman's, at 694 Main Street, Dallas OR 97338. To leave a message or memory for the family, please go to

www.dallastribute.com.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Sep. 2 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center
287 SW Washington St
Dallas, OR 97338
