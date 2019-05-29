|
Gary Leo Traeger
Mt. Angel - Gary Leo Traeger, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019, surrounded by his family. He had battled tongue cancer for nearly 2 years. Gary was determined to attack his disease his own way, and he did just that. He never gave up, but simply ran out of time. Born July 26, 1957 in Silverton, Gary was the only son of Leo & Betty Traeger of Mr. Angel. He was profoundly deaf, and started school at the Oregon State School for the Deaf (OSSD) in Salem, at 3 years old. He played basketball and football on the OSSD teams. Gary worked for 18 years as a welder, making Traeger Barbeques. Reading was a passion, as well as gardening, hard work, recycling and conservation. He was eager to reach out to his friends and neighbors and help with anything they needed. He was entirely practical about all decisions; he never let fashion or popularity guide his choices. He wore clothes for comfort and utility. Gary loved his family, God and community. Gary was preceded in death by his father, Leo Traeger and his sister Joanie Traeger. He is survived by his mother, Betty Traeger of Mt. Angel, Sisters Teresa(Ron) Bryant, Marilyn (Jim) Hall, Rosie (Dan) Wilgus and Annie (Pete) Grosjacques, and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass will be held11:00 am, Thursday, May 30, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, with interment following Mass at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are by Unger Funeral Chapel - Mt. Angel. See Full obituary at www.ungerfuneralchapel.com
