Services
Tempe Mortuary - Tempe
405 E Southern Ave.
Tempe, AZ 85282
(480) 967-1643
For more information about
Gary Edmonds
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Arizona Community Church
9325 S. Rural Road
Tempe, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Edmonds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Loren Edmonds

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Loren Edmonds Obituary
Gary Loren Edmonds

Phoenix, AZ -

1950 - 2019

Gary Loren Edmonds succumbed to cancer on July 6, 2019. Formerly President and CEO of Food for the Hungry International, Gary lived a long life of service, building up leaders, helping the poor, and forming connections between churches, businesses, and government entities. Some of Gary's last words were, "God is so good to us!" Gary is survived by wife Tricia, mother Mary Jane, children Matthew, Karina, Andrew and Kimberly, and grandchildren Evan, Isaac, Luke, Leilani, Malia, Nathanael and Abigail.

A celebration of life will be held on August 20, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Arizona Community Church, 9325 S. Rural Road, Tempe, AZ 85284. All friends and family are invited. For a more complete account of Gary's life and accomplishments, please go to https://www.tempemortuary.com/obituary/gary-edmonds
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now