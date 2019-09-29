|
|
Gary Lynn Fitzwater
- - GARY LYNN FITZWATER died September 25 at home after a long battle with cancer, the Lord called him home. Gary was born March 9, 1949, in Salem, Oregon, to Larry and Helen Fitzwater. Gary resided in Dallas for 68 years, then moved to Keizer. Gary attended grade school and Junior High in Dallas and was a 1967 Graduate of Salem Academy High School. He attended Chemeketa Community College in the Real Estate Program. He worked as a Property Appraiser for Klamath, Polk and Benton Counties. He retired from Benton County in 2000. After retirement, Gary spent time in Lincoln City at our beach house. He spent time reading, taking long walks on the beach, dabbling in real estate and he made many friends in that neighborhood .
Gary is survived by his wife of 47 years Bertha (Bert), son Gary Lynn Brinlee (Shelly), daughter Amanda Kae Bennett (Jeremiah), sister Doris Schierling, brother Dean (Beth), and 5 granddaughters.
No memorial service is planned per Gary's wishes. A private family service is planned at Belle Passe Cemetery in Woodburn. Donations can be made in his name to River of Life House, 628 SE Jefferson, Dallas, Oregon.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 29, 2019