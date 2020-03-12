|
Gary R. Minten
Turner - Gary, 68, died March 5 in Salem. He was born in Salem and grew up in Sublimity, graduating from Regis High School. Gary lived around the Willamette Valley all of his life. He served in the National Guard during the Vietnam War. Gary married Francene Adams on November 22, 1975 in Stayton. He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Albany Street Masters Car Club and the Elks. Gary worked for 42 years as an operator and supervisor on a rock crusher. He had a love of cars and hot rods and was a big Nascar fan. Gary was a people person who never met a stranger. He was a quick-witted character with a wonderful sense of humor, and also enjoyed fishing, and enjoyed visiting tropical locations. Gary is survived by his wife: Francene of Turner; his aunts: Jeannie McCall and Shirley Hardin; numerous cousins and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Dorothy, his sister, Beverly Price. Viewing will be Monday, March 16, 2020 from 4-7 pm at North Santiam Funeral Service in Stayton. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Sublimity. Interment will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the . Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020