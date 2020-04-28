|
Gary Ray Hunter
Feb. 26, 1948 - March 29, 2020
Gary was born in Salem, Oregon to Opal May Montgomery (1919 - 1949) and Fay Milton Hunter (1916 - 1979) and passed away in Prineville, OR
Gary grew up in the Jordan Area East of Scio, Oregon, Attended Mari Linn Grade school and graduated from Stayton High with the class of 1966.
Gary served in the army which included a tour of Viet Nam.
He worked for several car dealerships in the valley and in the Portland area through out his career.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents and brother Ronald Burton (1939 - 2014)
Survived by his daughter, Marja and her mother, Becca both of Kentucky.
Brother Darwin Hunter of Salem, OR and Sister, Karlene Burton Santibanez of Aumsville, OR
And 10 nieces and nephews including nephew Jeff and his wife Angel of Bend, OR who was instrumental in Gary's care the last few months and also thank you cousins Randy and Kathy Limbeck for your loving care and friendship to Gary for the past few years.
Gary will be cremated and ashes interred at a location to be determined at a later.
Prineville Funeral Home is helping the family with arrangements
Donations may be made to the Bilyeu Den Cemetery Association or s.
Address for Bilyeu Den Cemetery is 38283 Lulay Rd. Scio, Or 97374 In memory of Gary Hunter
Address for s 3315 S. 23rd. St. Tacoma, WA 98405 In Memory of Gary Hunter
