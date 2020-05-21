|
Gary Thompson
Gary Thompson went to be with the Lord on May 4th, at home with his family. He was born in Ca. and grew up in Lookout. He graduated HS in 1957 and served in the Army from 1959-1962. He married Lilly Babcock on June 18th, 1960. They lived in Seattle for 2 yrs. before moving back to Lookout. He worked many jobs in construction and driving truck before moving to Oregon in 1969. He worked at Albany Paper Mill for 26 yrs. before retiring for medical reasons. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping with family & friends, working in his wood shop and attending church. He leaves behind his wife of 59 yrs. 11 mo. Lilly, 3 sons: Carl (Sheri), Brian (Regina), and Chris, 5 grandchildren: Daniel, Max (Kristi), Hannah, Matthew and Rita, many nieces, nephews & friends who love him and miss him. He was preceded in death by his parents and 3 sisters. A graveside service will be held in lookout, Ca. and a memorial service will be held at Bethany Baptist Church in Salem when it is allowed.
Published in StatesmanJournal from May 21 to May 22, 2020