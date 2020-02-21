|
|
Gary Wayne Pierce
November 08, 1945 - January 23, 2020
Gary Wayne Pierce was born in Longview, WA on November 8, 1945. At the age of six he moved from Longview with his parents and siblings to Montana and settled in Bigfork by Flathead Lake. He graduated from Big Fork High School in 1963 and joined the Navy. He served two tours of duty aboard the U.S.S. Preston DD795 during the Vietnam War. Upon leaving the Navy in 1970, Gary began his lifelong career as a heavy truck driver and mechanic. This career would lead him from Bakersfield, CA to Fairbanks, AK, back to Montana and lastly to Oregon, first in Coos Bay then the Willamette Valley where he resided for over 30 years, most of those years were spent in Dallas, Oregon.
During his life journey, Gary experienced many hardships but also many joyful occasions. Some of those joyful moments were the births of his two daughters, and his beloved granddaughters. He was happiest when surrounded by his family, both biological and spiritual.
Gary's heart was for people: young, old, men, women, rich and poor. His greatest joy was to be found in leading others to Christ, and in the servitude of others. He served at Calvary Chapel in Dallas, Oregon as assistant Pastor. He also became involved with the River of Life house, helping young men change their lives for the better.
He had a passion for all of God's creatures, spending much of his free time riding his horses, or sitting quietly with a cat on his lap.
Fulfilling his dream of retiring he moved to the White Salmon River Valley in December of 2017 with his wife Rhonda of 28 years. He was diagnosed with brain cancer in April of 2018. He continued to trust and praise the Lord for 635 days until he finished well on January 23, 2020. He will forever be loved and missed.
A memorial service with Military Honors will be held on February 29, 2020 at 2:00pm at Calvary Chapel, 628 SE Jefferson St, Dallas, Oregon 97338.
Donations can be made in Gary's honor to: River Of Life House, PO Box 121, Dallas, OR 97338
Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, OR in care of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Pierce of White Salmon, WA; daughters, Elizabeth Renee (James) Etherington, Rebecca Louise (Kelly) Johnson of Albany, OR; granddaughters, Akila River Etherington, Camas Rain Etherington, Kaylie Renee Johnson, Ava Marie Johnson; siblings, Richard Wallace (Fern) Pierce of Mehama, OR, Lora Lee (Mark) Brekhus of Bigfork, MT, Tammy Gagne of Yachats, OR, Perry Postle of Albany, OR; nieces and their husbands; nephews; and numerous great nephews and great Nieces.
He is proceeded in death by his mother, Carol Hartman; adopted father, Wallace R. Pierce; stepfather, E. Boyd Hartman, and biological father Jack Postle; grandson, Blythe Ridge Etherington; and nephew, Eric Pierce.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020