|
|
Gayle D. (Bogstad) Bates
Salem - Gayle, 71, died November 18, 2019 in Salem. She was born on June 9, 1948 in Salem and was raised in Stayton, graduating from Regis High School. Gayle lived in Germany for a few years, but mainly lived in Salem most of her adult life. She worked as an airline stewardess for TWA, and as a paralegal for over 20 years for Mike Dye. Gayle later worked for St. Vincent's Catholic Church in Salem, then Capital Valuation Group in Salem. She was a wonderful baker and an avid reader, collecting books, especially cookbooks. Gayle is survived by her brother: Gary (Sharon) Bogstad of Salem and seven nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Phillip and Dorothy (Starr) Bogstad and sister, Nancy (Bogstad) Frank. No services will be held. Donations may be made in her honor/name to Center for hope and safety or the Willamette Valley Humane Society. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 19, 2020