Services
North Santiam Funeral Service
224 N 3rd Ave.
Stayton, OR 97383
(503) 769-9010
Resources
More Obituaries for Gayle Bates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gayle D. (Bogstad) Bates

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gayle D. (Bogstad) Bates Obituary
Gayle D. (Bogstad) Bates

Salem - Gayle, 71, died November 18, 2019 in Salem. She was born on June 9, 1948 in Salem and was raised in Stayton, graduating from Regis High School. Gayle lived in Germany for a few years, but mainly lived in Salem most of her adult life. She worked as an airline stewardess for TWA, and as a paralegal for over 20 years for Mike Dye. Gayle later worked for St. Vincent's Catholic Church in Salem, then Capital Valuation Group in Salem. She was a wonderful baker and an avid reader, collecting books, especially cookbooks. Gayle is survived by her brother: Gary (Sharon) Bogstad of Salem and seven nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Phillip and Dorothy (Starr) Bogstad and sister, Nancy (Bogstad) Frank. No services will be held. Donations may be made in her honor/name to Center for hope and safety or the Willamette Valley Humane Society. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gayle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -