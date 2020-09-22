1/2
Gean Hatzantonis
Gean Hatzantonis

Salem - Gean Hatzantonis (YiaYia to her loved ones), 93, passed peacefully on August 21, 2020. She was one of a kind, world's best YiaYia, loved beyond this earth, a warrior, a fighter, a kind-hearted, always smiling, adventure seeker with a heart of gold, a wicked sense of humor, and eyes like the bluest of skies and ocean. You are missed immensely and loved so much. Please guide us through, watch over us and love us from above.

ETERNAL BE HER MEMORY

Arrangements by City View Funeral Home, Salem, Oregon.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
City View Funeral Home and Cemetery
390 Hoyt St. South
Salem, OR 97302
(503) 363-8652
