Gean Hatzantonis



Salem - Gean Hatzantonis (YiaYia to her loved ones), 93, passed peacefully on August 21, 2020. She was one of a kind, world's best YiaYia, loved beyond this earth, a warrior, a fighter, a kind-hearted, always smiling, adventure seeker with a heart of gold, a wicked sense of humor, and eyes like the bluest of skies and ocean. You are missed immensely and loved so much. Please guide us through, watch over us and love us from above.



ETERNAL BE HER MEMORY



Arrangements by City View Funeral Home, Salem, Oregon.









