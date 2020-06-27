Gene B. Wiens
Salem - Lt Col Gene B. Wiens (US Army, ret.) went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Gene was born on January 6, 1930 in Jansen Nebraska, the first son of John and Elizabeth (Brown) Wiens. His brother Gary joined the family two years later. In 1936 the family moved to Oregon and settled in Dallas, where LeRoy was later born. Gene graduated from Dallas High School in 1948.
After graduating High School Gene attended and graduated from Oregon State University, serving in the Reserve Officers Training Corp (ROTC). Gene was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in 1951 and received orders to report to Ft. Benning Georgia. It was there that he began corresponding with a lovely young woman he had dated casually while in college, Luella Nelson. Their correspondence grew into a long-distance romance and Gene soon realized that he wanted to go through life with her. He proposed in a letter and she accepted! They were married in Dallas in April 1952.
Gene served 22 years in the Army, with tours of duty in Germany, Vietnam, and Korea, as well as many posts statewide. His most treasured time was during the mid-sixties where he served as Assistant Intelligence Officer, and later Staff Secretary, US Army Command, Berlin Germany. At that time Berlin was the center of the Cold War which brought then Major Wiens into many tense and delicate situations. Throughout his career Gene received numerous letters of commendation for excellence and received the Meritorious Service Medal for outstanding service in 1969.
Gene and Luella raised 4 children while serving in the Army, each one born in a different part of the world. Cheryl was born in Germany, Susan in Georgia, Steve in California, and Jon in Germany.
Gene retired from Army life as a Lt. Col in 1973 and the family moved back to Oregon, settling in Salem. Gene began his second career working for SAIF Corporation as a claims examiner. Gene's talent for leadership and his keen intellect served him again at SAIF where he quickly was promoted into management roles. He retired from SAIF in 1983 having served as Director of the Claims Division.
In retirement Gene was an avid golfer, traveled extensively with Luella, and lived his faith through service to the congregants of the Churches they attended. However, he would be the first to tell you that the greatest joy of his life were his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His love for them was fierce, and they brought great happiness and fulfillment to him.
After the love of his life, Luella, died in November of 2019, Gene moved into Boone Ridge Assisted Living, where he was determined to make a new life for himself. In the seven months he lived there Gene became beloved of the staff and had formed a small social group called "The Gentlemen's Club." The relationships he formed with the men in the group were of great comfort to him.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, John and Elizabeth, brother Gary, and the love of his life Luella. He is survived by his brother LeRoy (Aletha), children Cheryl (Dan) Rabe, Susan (Mark) Montgomery, Steven (Janet) and Jon, 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Family services with military honor guard will be held at Restlawn Cemetery in Salem, Oregon. Donations in his honor can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in The Statesman Journal from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.