Gene Laurence "Skip" Paquin



Gene Laurence "Skip" Paquin passed away June 11, 2020. He was born August 16, 1933 in Rice County, Minnesota to Adlore and Vera (McMillen) Paquin.



He married Darlene "Dolly" Morris December 26, 1953. Skip and Dolly raised their 4 children, Donald (Jiggs), Geri, Bill and Kim in the Monitor area. Dolly passed away in 1992.



Skip was a farmer, and enjoyed attending and participating in tractor pulls. One of his passions was restoring John Deere tractors, for which he was known nationally.



Skip married Helen Owen May 21, 1993. They were married until Helen's death in 2018.



Skip is survived by his children Jiggs and Kim McClain (Mike), two sisters, Jane Johnson (Richard) of Eugene, and Deborah Opitz (Jim) of Silverton, as well as 10 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. His parents, his sister Patricia Booth, daughter Geri Burbank and son Bill, preceded him in death.



Per his request no services will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to Willamette Valley Hospice, 2290 Commercial St. S. Suite 108, Salem, OR 97301.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store