Services
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 3642257
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
auditorium at Capital Manor
Gene Marshall Obituary
Gene Marshall

Salem - Eugene P. Marshall, 88, a resident of Capital Manor, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019. He was survived by his widow, Ardis; 6 children, Laurie VandeStreek, Dan Marshall, LaVerne Widmer, Anita DeBoard, Tim Marshall and Wayne Marshall; 15 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Public viewing will be at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Services Saturday, March 23rd, from 11 AM - 1 PM followed by a Celebration of Life in the auditorium at Capital Manor at 3 PM. For an extended obituary please see https://www.vtgolden.com/gene-marshall. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 20, 2019
