Genevieve Mickenham
Salem - After a long and accomplished life, Genevieve Mickenham passed away on August 10, 2019, days past her 96th birthday.
Gene, as she was known by her family and friends, was born on August 5, 1923 and raised in Salem. Her father, Walter Winslow was a prominent attorney and judge in the area, her mother, Lottie Deyoe, a high school teacher.
On October 31, 1943, Gene married Mervin (Merv) Mickenham, who passed away in 1996. The couple had two children, David who preceded her in death in 1994, and Barbara (Straw). She has five grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandson.
As a young girl growing up in Salem, Gene developed a love of music and animals. These passions were life-long and she became an accomplished equestrian, successfully showing Saddlebred horses and Shetland and Hackney driving ponies across the nation. She was also a successful breeder of Hackneys and a nationally ranked and popular horse show judge. Gene loved dogs and always had a Pomeranian, and later in life, her beloved Miniature Schnauzer, Pipi, by her side.
Her love of music was shared by the hundreds of piano students she taught in over 70 years as a music teacher. Her students successfully participated in state-wide music events and competitions and were awarded scholarships to further their education. Many of her students have gone on to become professional pianists, music teachers/professors and composers. She formed deep relationships with her students and her home was always open to past pupils who would visit, introduce their families and begin new relationships with her as music parents to new generations of lucky students.
A celebration of life will be held at her home on August 31 from 2:00-4:00. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Willamette Humane Society. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 25, 2019