Geno Frank Pardini
Geno Frank Pardini

Salem - Geno Frank Pardini; Born Sept.10th 1930, passed peacefully with loved ones at his side on August 2nd 2020. Geno was born in Ft. Bragg California to Giovanni (John) and Rosa Pardini. His wife Emelye Rose (Perkins) Pardini precedes him in death. He is survived by his Children, Grandchildren, Great and Great-Great grandchildren. Geno was loved by all that knew him.

Geno began his life on Mendocino ridge above Philo California where the family had a ranch and vineyard. Geno met the love of his life in Ukiah California, Emelye Perkins, and they were soon afterwards married and raising their family. The family moved to Falls City Oregon and then to Salem. Geno found work at various lumber mills and a turkey plant before finishing his career at Aston Hill in West Salem as an equipment operator where he retired. Geno loved his family and the outdoors and always had a smile to give. His favorite past time was being with family. He always stayed busy with hunting, fishing and "tinkering" on whatever may need fixing.

Family services will be held. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
