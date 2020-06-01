Geoff Shipley
Salem - Feb 3, 1950 - May 29, 2020
Frederick Geoffrey (Geoff) Shipley was born February 3, 1950 to Frederick and Esther (Smith) Shipley at home in South Shields, County Durham, England. In 1954 his family traveled by ship to the US and settled in Hempstead, on Long Island in New York. In 1958 the family moved to North Babylon on Long Island where he graduated from North Babylon High in 1969. Geoff loved growing up in the suburbs, going to the beach with his family on the weekends, and with friends during the week in the summer, and ice-skating on the lakes in the winter. He was an avid runner and was on both the track and cross-country teams in High School.
Geoff loved to work. While in High School he started working for Time Square Stores in the shoe department. While there he met and married his first wife Lorraine. He attended Suffolk Community College in the evenings studying Police Science. Geoff left retail work and went to work for Viacom cable. In 1977 Geoff transferred to Salem Oregon and he and Lorraine soon divorced.
Geoff was always civic minded, volunteering for the Hauppauge Fire Dept. on Long Island, the Keizer Fire Dept. when he moved to Oregon, and the Marion County Sheriff's Department as a Reserve Officer. In 1982 he achieved his long- desired goal when he was hired as an officer for the Salem Police Department in Salem, Oregon. During his 25 year career there, he served as a patrol officer, field training officer and school liaison officer. He was also in the first street crimes unit in Salem, a property crimes detective, on the riot squad, and the honor guard. He retired in 2007. Retiring for Geoff did not mean he was done working. He was hired by Civilian Police International to work for the US State Department for the United Nations Mission in Kosovo(UNMIK). He worked there for 2 years serving in Peja and Klina where he was Station Commander. He met many great people of whom he has kept in touch, and enjoyed his time serving there.
It was while working for the Salem Police that he met Ann Vefik . They were married in 1984 residing in Keizer. They have two sons, Geoff born in 1984 and Greg in 1987. They moved their family to West Salem where they lived until after the boys left home. Geoff was always very involved with his boys and their friends. He would go to their grade school for lunch and was a great influence on the friends who did not have a strong father figure. He loved working with kids and was a scout leader throughout his son's childhoods, and was so proud of them for achieving their Eagle Rank. He also enjoyed helping out their soccer coach and going to their athletic events.
When Geoff returned from Kosovo he went to work at Salem Hospital for their Security Department. Geoff and Ann divorced in 2017 and Geoff continued working until August 2017, retiring four days after marrying his current wife Kathy (Webb-Thede). Geoff and Kathy split their time between Salem, OR and Yuma, AZ enjoying retirement together.
Geoff was a kind, soft spoken gentleman who loved to tell stories, especially of his police life. He had a wonderful sense of humor and found great pleasure in teasing, as well as to sneak up and startle people. He loved the performing arts and enjoyed going to many concerts and musicals.
Geoff passed away peacefully with his wife Kathy and sons at his side. Geoff is pre-deceased by his Mother, Father, and brother Paul Shipley. He leaves behind his wife Kathy, his sons Geoff (Ashley) Shipley and Greg (Brandi) Shipley, five grandsons, former wife Ann Shipley, Brother Brendan (Tina) Shipley, Sisters Jude Shipley, Linzi (Vic) Mac Laughlin, June (Ralph) Patriarca, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He is greatly missed.
A Private family Graveside service will be held on Friday, June 5th, with a public visitation that day from 10:00 to 12:00 at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service 605 Commercial St. SE Salem, OR. A Memorial service will be held sometime in the summer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be contributed in Geoff's name to the Salem Police Foundation or a charity of your choice.
Published in The Statesman Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.