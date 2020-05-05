|
George A. Grorud
Salem - George A. Grorud passed away on April 21, 2020 from metastatic bladder cancer in Salem, Oregon. He was born on September 19, 1955 at Sacred Heart General Hospital in Eugene, Oregon, the son of Dr. and Mrs. Palmer R. Grorud. He attended St. Alice School in Springfield, The Dalles High School class of 1973, and the University of Oregon School of Journalism graduating in 1977.
George worked for over 30 years as a Water Treatment Control Center Operator in Tempe, Arizona. He wrote a monthly movie review column for JAVA magazine in Phoenix from 1994 to 2010, interviewing directors and actors and attending as many as 100 new movie screenings per year. George was an original member of the Phoenix Film Critics Society. He was a leader in the Arizona Chapter of the University of Oregon Alumni Association (Desert Ducks) and was awarded the UOAA's Jeanne Johnson Service Award in 2002.
An avid reader since childhood, he was knowledgeable on numerous topics including current events, historical biographies, literature and the performing arts. His sense of humor made everyone laugh. George was extremely personable and would address everyone he met by name. He held dear friendships with high school classmates and co-workers, many of whom have shared fond memories of George at his passing. When George retired in 2010, he returned to Oregon to be near his family and provide companionship to his aging mother. George never ended a phone conversation with family members without saying "I love you."
He was preceded in death by his father and is survived by his mother Arlene Grorud of Salem, sister Jan Mary Grorud of Lake Oswego, sister Laurie Miller (Dave) of The Dalles and brother Christian (Vicki) of Portland. He loved his nieces and nephews including Laurie's daughters Robin Francis (Monte) and sons Jacob and James of Appleton, WA; and Jamie Raskauskas (Jesse) and children Frank and Birdie of Portland; and Christian and Vicki's twins, Palmer and Margrethe.
George will be interred at Calvary Cemetery in Mt. Angel, OR. The family appreciates the kind care provided by Salem Health Hospital staff during his illness. Contributions in George's honor may be made to the University of Oregon Alumni Association - Arizona Chapter Scholarship Fund. No public celebrations are planned at this time due to the pandemic.
Arrangements by City View Funeral Home, Salem, Oregon.
Published in StatesmanJournal from May 5 to May 10, 2020