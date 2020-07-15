1/1
With great sadness we share with all our family and friends that George Ascherl passed away at home on June 2, with his daughter Amy and her partner Dawn at his side. There are no words to describe how much this incredibly kind, generous man will be missed. George was born in Duncombe, Iowa in 1932, and married the love of his life, Virginia Ann Geck in 1959. Their marriage was a beautiful bond of love and happiness. George and Virginia raised their family on a small farm in Silverton, Oregon while working for the State of Oregon for 38 years. George was proud of his farm and enjoyed many different hobbies on the land, including cattle and Christmas trees. He is survived by his loving daughter, Amy and her partner Dawn of Elmira; his son Thomas of Eugene; and his son Richard and his wife Tina, of Amity; and countless friends. George will never be forgotten; his love and memory will live in his family forever.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
