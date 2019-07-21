George Christof



Salem - George Christof, July 13, 1947 - June 30, 2019



George Christof of Salem OR, passed away on June 30, 2019. Born in Znojmo, Czechoslovakia in 1947, he came to the U.S. 1969 with Stanya Panosh, and worked in industries including jewelry, construction, and mechanical work. He and Stanya had a son and later divorced. His relationship with Beverly Harris started while he was working on her house, together they had a daughter. Later he met and married Klara Fisher. They moved to Corvallis and then Salem OR, where they had two sons. George continued his work as a mechanic until his health stopped him. He is preceded in death by his wife Klara, and survived by his children George Panosh, Victoria Christof, James and Michael Christof. A Private Funeral Service will be held; for more information contact the family. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. Published in StatesmanJournal on July 21, 2019