George E. Shore, Jr.
Reedsport - George E. Shore, Jr. of Reedsport, OR passed away April 2, 2019. George (Bud) was born July 21, 1930 in Spokane, WA to George Earl Shore, Sr. and Lillian Mildred Hadford.
George's family moved from Spokane to the Seattle area when he was very young. He grew up in the rural Seattle area, graduating from Renton High School in 1948.
George met Barbara (Bobby) Jose on a blind date, they were married on March 21, 1952 in Bellevue, WA. He served in the US Navy during the Korean conflict. After leaving the Navy, George attended the University of Washington, where he received his degree in Forest Engineering in 1958.
George began a career with the Oregon Department of Forestry, spanning 34 years, serving in Prineville, Coos Bay, Reedsport, and Stayton (Mehama). He retired in Salem as the head of the ODF Mapping Department in 1992. George spent 13 years of his career working in the Elliott State Forest, engineering many of the roads in the North Elliott. The Elliott was where he felt most at home, and could talk for hours about his days there.
After living in Stayton for 47 years, George and Bobby moved back to Reedsport in 2018, to enjoy more time with their grand-children and great-grandchildren.
George, always with Bobby, enjoyed boating, fishing, camping, exploring the more remote areas of the Pacific Northwest, traveling to Hawaii, and spending time at their cabin in La Pine, OR. Most of all he enjoyed time with his family.
George is survived by his wife of 67 years, Bobby; daughter and son in law Linda & Rick Rochon of Reedsport, OR, son Jeffrey Shore of Salem, OR; 5 grandchildren & spouses - Juliana (Andrew) Yearous, Francis (Ingrid) Rochon, Patrick (Betty) Rochon, Teresa (George) Lichte, and Katrina (Juan) Gomez. He was "Gramps" to 18 great grandchildren - Thomas, Paul & Isaac Yearous, Vincent, Ambrose & Bennett Rochon, Demitria, Anthony, Elijah, Elizabeth & Fallon Rochon, Emily, Devin, River, Jude & Vegas Lichte, and Maria-Sofia & Anastasia Gomez.
He was preceded in death by his parents George & Lillian Shore, Sr.
A gathering of friends and family will be held later this year, date TBD. Full obituary available at https://www.dunesmemorial.com/notices/George-ShoreJr
Memorials can be mailed to LUH Foundation c/o Jamie Swafford, 600 Ranch Road, Reedsport, OR 97467 http://www.lowerumpquahospital.org/foundation/ or the .
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 14, 2019