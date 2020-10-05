George Marc Choate



Salem - October 7, 1939 - September 11, 2020



G. Marc Choate, 80, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.



Marc was born in Seattle, WA on October 7, 1939 to George and Betty Choate.



Every moment spent with Marc will always be cherished by his beloved and loving wife of 38 years, Dulce Conch Virata, his adored and loving children Carrie (Doug), Casey, Martha (Joe), grandchildren Colin (Kara), Pearl, William Marc, and great-grandchildren, Bobbi, Radlee, and Colby.



Marc is also survived by siblings, Doug and Mari Edith, as well as nephews, nieces, dear friends and colleagues. He has always held the deepest affection for all of them. Additionally, Marc is survived by his many graduate students, primarily from Atkinson Graduate School of Management, who have enriched his life and for whom he has always wished a good life.



The family wishes to thank Dr. William Pierce and staff, Dr. Alan Hay and staff, Dr. R.B. Bell and staff, and Kindred Hospice for the wonderful care they have given Marc.



A private family graveside service was held at City View Cemetery. Arrangements by City View Funeral Home, Salem, Oregon.









