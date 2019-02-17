|
|
George Michael Long
Mill City - George passed away peacefully at home on February 2nd with family and loving caregivers by his side during his last days. George was born in Oregon City, attended school in a one-room school house in Azalea and immediately after graduation enlisted in the army, serving in Europe with the occupational service following World War II. After completing his term of duty he enlisted in the Army Reserves and his reserve unit was called up to serve in the Korean War. George met the love of his life, Norma Jean Poteet, at a dance in Gladstone between his tours of duty. They married on Oct. 27, 1950 in Newberg and settled in Dundee. Norma preceded George in death in 2009. George's early years were spent on the staff of the Portland Oregonian and the Newberg Graphic. In 1968 he relocated the family to Mill City when he and Norma purchased the Mill City Enterprise. George served as the publisher and editor of Mill City's weekly newspaper for nearly 30 years. If you live in the North Santiam Canyon, particularly Mill City, your quality of life has been improved by George's service as George believed that giving back to the community was every person's responsibility. He was a member of many community organizations, often serving in a leadership position. These included serving on the North Santiam Hospital Board of Directors for 44 years; co-founding the local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and acting as it's Oregon State President in 1999-2000; serving on the School District 129J Board of Directors, the City of Mill City Planning Commission and Budget Committee, and active with the North Santiam Chamber of Commerce, among many other organizations. In retirement, George continued his community service but greatly enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren (especially enjoying watching them compete in sporting events) and passing on his handyman and gardening skills. George is survived by his children Linda (James) Boessenecker of Oakland, CA, Kevin (Sheri) Long of Lindon, UT and Gerald (Jill) Long of Salem; brother Michael (Jan) Long of Mill City; 15 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Also preceding him in death were his son Mike, 2 brothers, 1 sister and 1 grandson. Services will be held on Friday, February 22nd with a private graveside service, followed by a public memorial service at 1:00 pm at the Mill City Eagles Lodge, 640 Broadway St., Mill City. Gifts can be made in George's honor to the Santiam Memorial Hospital or a . North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton, is serving the family.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 17, 2019