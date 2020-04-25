Services
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 3642257
Resources
More Obituaries for George Onaga
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Onaga

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Onaga

Salem - Born in Honolulu, Hawaii he worked many of his younger years making patterns for his aunt Fumi's Hawaiian clothing stores. He always laughed when he described making bikinis. George met and married life partner Glenda Crews and created a business making uniforms for Dole and clothing lines for other businesses. Eventually leaving Hawaii to reconnect to her sister in Oklahoma where he worked for Boeing and Rockwell. But after calling their daughter from a closet during a tornado they decided to move to Oregon to be with her. Compassionate for the elderly they opened a couple of adult care homes in Newport then one back in Salem. George went to work in forensics at the state hospital forming lasting relationships until he retired. A good and gentle man he was a martial arts expert who loved teaching self-defense to the elderly at the senior centers. He's missed his wife Glenda terribly, who passed away three years ago in their 50th anniversary year. Survived by Daughter Kathleen and Son Rick Sibbeit, brother Stanley and Glenn Onaga, sister Shirley and family of Hawaii. He did not pass away from any virus and a celebration of life will be announced later this summer. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
Download Now