George Onaga
Salem - Born in Honolulu, Hawaii he worked many of his younger years making patterns for his aunt Fumi's Hawaiian clothing stores. He always laughed when he described making bikinis. George met and married life partner Glenda Crews and created a business making uniforms for Dole and clothing lines for other businesses. Eventually leaving Hawaii to reconnect to her sister in Oklahoma where he worked for Boeing and Rockwell. But after calling their daughter from a closet during a tornado they decided to move to Oregon to be with her. Compassionate for the elderly they opened a couple of adult care homes in Newport then one back in Salem. George went to work in forensics at the state hospital forming lasting relationships until he retired. A good and gentle man he was a martial arts expert who loved teaching self-defense to the elderly at the senior centers. He's missed his wife Glenda terribly, who passed away three years ago in their 50th anniversary year. Survived by Daughter Kathleen and Son Rick Sibbeit, brother Stanley and Glenn Onaga, sister Shirley and family of Hawaii. He did not pass away from any virus and a celebration of life will be announced later this summer. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020