George Warren Standish
George Warren Standish

Brooks - George Warren Standish, 84, of Brooks Oregon, got his wings Friday August 21, 2020. He was born in Bellingham Washington on February 4, 1936, to Leo Percy and Edna Mary Wallace Standish. George had two sisters and one brother.

He married Dorene Isham Koenig in 1978, he then started up a new G & R Auto Wreckers. This being the love of his life, he always wanted (G) Gary and (R) Robert his sons to carry the name.

He leaves his wife Dorene, sister Lorraine, sons Gary (Teresa), Robert (Gina), Lisa Hynes and Rob Koenig. Along with 20 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren. Viewing 10:30, service 11:00 on Saturday August 29, 2020 at New Harvest Church 4290 Portland Rd NE, Salem Oregon.






Published in The Statesman Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
