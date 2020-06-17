Georgia Brazeale



Sublimity - Georgia Ellen (Rand) Brazeale passed away peacefully June 2, 2020, of complications of COPD and age-related causes, the day after her 90th birthday. She was born June 1, 1930, to James G. Rand Jr. and Lora (Stewart) Rand at the historic Brown House in Stayton, Oregon.



Georgia was a 5th-generation Oregonian on the maternal side of her family. Her brother, Harry Rand, was born November, 21, 1932, in Halsey, OR. During the Depression, her father worked in construction, road and bridge building, and lumber and sawmills, and she and her family lived in Marion, Linn and Benton counties.



Georgia's family moved to West Stayton in December, 1941, after living in Old Detroit for 3 years and 6 months in Long Creek, Oregon. Her young daughter, Paula, remembers learning the history of Old Detroit and that her Mom's former homesite was now under Detroit Lake.



Georgia graduated from Stayton Union High School in 1948. She met Bob Brazeale, of Crabtree, at the Aumsville dance hall in January, 1949. They were married June 26, 1949, in Stayton, Oregon. Georgia and Bob settled in Lebanon, Oregon. Before starting her family, Georgia worked at the Paris Woolen Mill in Stayton and the telephone company in Lebanon.



Daughter Paula was born July, 1953, son George in March, 1955, and son James (Jim) in June, 1968. In late 1956 they bought a home on 3 acres and moved to rural Griggs, northeast of Lebanon.



Georgia and Bob owned and operated Brazeale's Custom Meat Processing, behind the family home, for nearly 30 years. Our Mom was the best meat wrapper in the West! They were members of the American Legion, Lebanon Elks and Moose Lodges, in Lebanon, Oregon. In 1990, Georgia and Bob retired and sold their home and business in Griggs, and moved to rural Gates, Oregon.



Georgia loved the Oregon coast and for many years she and Bob spent time at Sawyers Landing and went ocean fishing out of Yaquina Bay in Newport. In their later years Georgia and Bob enjoyed staying at the Hallmark Inn in Newport. Her family also spent many summers camping and fishing in Central and Eastern Oregon. Georgia especially enjoyed vacations and sightseeing with her beloved mother, Lora Rand. They traveled to Australia and New Zealand, Alaska, Leavenworth and Lake Chelan, Washington, Northwest Canada, New England and Washington DC, and visited relatives and friends in Southern California and Arizona.



Her husband, Bob, passed June 8, 2015, and Georgia moved to the McKillop Residence, at Marian Estates, in Sublimity. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the management and staff of McKillop for the wonderful care and love they gave our mother.



We are also very grateful for the caregivers of Hospice Care of the Northwest, and their exceptional and compassionate care, comfort and love they provided our Mom and the heartfelt guidance and support given to our family. Georgia was predeceased by her father, Jim, September, 1967; mother, Lora, January, 1996; and brother, Harry, December, 2013.Georgia is survived by her daughter, Paula Brazeale (Nick) of West Salem, OR, son George Brazeale (Laura), of Lebanon, OR; and son Jim Brazeale (Stephanie) of Lacomb, OR; granddaughters Melissa and Raimee; 3 great-grandchildren; cousin Aletha Southwell; nieces & nephews.



Our Mom was always very loving and supportive of her children's accomplishments and activities. We will miss her feisty and spunky spirit. Mom is now enjoying her favorite treats: Salt water taffy from Lincoln City and Newport, and from Gerry Frank's Konditorei…Barney's Blackout chocolate cake and their cherry cheesecake!



She will be deeply missed and, in our hearts, forever. Per her wishes, a private family graveside service will be held at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery, at a later date. North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton, handled the arrangements for the family.









