Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
SalemTowne Club House
2900 Oakcrest Drive NW
Salem, OR
- - Georgia May Graham (Hayward), 82, passed away at Salem Hospital on February 3rd with her beloved husband at her side. Georgia was born in Illinois in 1936 to Frank and Helen Hayward. She spent her formative years in the Bay Area before settling in Oregon. She was a bright light; known for her creativity, quick-wit, and big smile. She is survived by her husband James Graham, Three Sons; Jay Keller, Scott Keller, and Evan Abrahamson, 11 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. She was adored and won't be forgotten.

The family is hosting a celebration of her life on Sunday, February 24th at SalemTowne Club House at 2900 Oakcrest Drive NW Salem, OR 97304. Open House from 1-6, with a special hour of remembrances at 2 PM. Friends and Family are welcome.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 17, 2019
