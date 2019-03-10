|
Georgia Lynn (Nee Moore) Cash
Mesa, Arizona - Cash, Georgia Lynn (Nee Moore), was born on November 2, 1928 in Anadarko, Oklahoma to parent Henry Grady Moore and Lela (Nee Jordan) Moore. She was 90 years of at the time of her death, March 1, 2019
In 1944 she married Marvin Dan Cash, deceased in 1991, and in 1996 married Wesley May, deceased in 2001, and married to Guyle Fielder 2001 to 2014.
She most recently resided in Mesa, Arizona having lived before that in Bakersfield, CA, Las Vegas, NV, and Salem, Oregon, where she was the broker and owner of her own real estate company, Georgia Cash Real Estate. She was beloved in the Salem community for her contributions, hard work, zany personality and infectious laugh.
Georgia is survived by her daughter, Linda Lunz (Tom) of Mesa, AZ, David Cash of Mesa, AZ, and a sister, Marcie Lewis of Anadarko, OK., granddaughter Christyna Cash Chaney of Salem, OR., step grandsons Blake Holton (Kristina) of Junction City, OR, Jeff Holton (Denise) of Brentwood, CA, Shawn Lunz (Amy) of Tehachapi, CA., and step granddaughter Annalyse, Autumn Rose, step great grandchildren, Kylie, Jana, Lily Grace, and Tyler, several additional step great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, Marvin Cash, a WW 2 veteran, her second husband, Wesley May, her beloved son, Danny Cash, a Vietnam veteran and Purple Heart recipient, five (5) brothers, and two (2) sister.
Georgia's father was blind and she became vision impaired in 2011. Donations to your local organization for the blind will be appreciated.
The family wish to thank Georgia's caregiver Sam, hospice nurse Lewielynn, and Thema Hospice doctors and staff. Also, Mariposa Gardens Funeral Care.
Inurnment will be at a later date in City View Cemetery, Salem, Oregon. www.mariposagardens.com
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 10, 2019