Gerald Benton Perkey
3/1/1964 -2/10/2020
Born in Salem, Oregon to Robert William Perkey & Carol Ann Russell. Jerry went to Sprague High School & played football and was on the golf team. He loved all sports, fly fishing & camping. After an Army tour he spent 30 plus years on the crab boats in the Bering Sea and worked his way up to be a relief skipper.
He is survived by his father Robert W. Perkey (wife Donna) sister Jennifer Moisa, brother Robert J Perkey (wife Angie) step sisters Cass Moberly & Chris Merlin. He is loved & missed by his nieces and nephews Kyle Babb, Jordan & Morgan Perkey, Hayden & Makina Evensizer, his aunts and uncles Judy Chartier, Dorothy Patzer, Josie Tallman, Cathy Lazano, James Perkey and Michael Perkey.
He was preceded in death by Grandparents Ganel & Harvey Perkey, J.D. & Evadna Russell, Step Dad Ed Evensizer, Aunt Linda Foltz & Uncle Don Perkey.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020