Gerald C. Norris
- - Gerald C. Norris, loving husband and father of three boys, passed away on Friday May 31, 2019 at the age of 85 after a long battle with lung disease. Jerry was born on February 16, 1934 in Astoria, Oregon to John and Dora (Stumpe) Norris. On June 12, 1954, he married Barbara Jean Patch. In less than two weeks they would have celebrated 65 years of marriage. Together they raised three sons, Kent, Randy, and Charles, in the Salem area. Jerry was a proud member of the Oregon State Police for 25 years and rose to the rank of Captain during his career. Hhe was stationed in Salem, Coquille, and Medford.
Growing up, Jerry was an accomplished sportsman and carried that passion into adulthood. He thoroughly enjoyed following collegiate baseball and softball. In addition, throughout his life Jerry enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and golf with friends and family.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father, John, his mother, Dora, sister, Margie Patterson, and son, Charles. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, his sons Kent (wife Anne), Randy (wife Erika) and their families. Private graveside services will take place at Willamette National Cemetary. Donations can be made to .
Published in StatesmanJournal on June 9, 2019