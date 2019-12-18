|
Gerald Lee "Jerry" Griffy
September 16, 1937 - December 7, 2019
Gerald Lee Griffy was born the only child of LeRoy and Edith (Brooke) Griffy on September 16, 1937, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. He grew up in Oregon, and graduated Oregon City High School in 1956. He married Patricia L. Arnold on September 27, 1958. Together, they had three children. Years later, Jerry married Laraine Eloranta on March 20, 1982, in Salem, Oregon. They briefly lived in Wilsonville, Oregon before moving to Salem, where they have spent the remainder of their 37 year marriage.
After high school, Jerry worked for the Bureau of Public Roads, and for the Oregon City Fire Department for 5 years, before beginning a 27 year career with the City of Portland Fire Bureau. During his tenure with PFB, he was a Fire Fighter Specialist, an Inspector in the Fire Marshall's Office, and a dispatcher at the Alarm Office. He retired in 1990.
For over 50 years, Jerry was an avid league bowler, achieving two 300 games. He also loved to golf, scoring two Holes-In-One at McNary GC. Jerry enjoyed fishing, playing cards, being with friends and family, and taking road trips. He and Laraine especially loved going to the Oregon Coast, where Jerry eventually built them a vacation home at Bay City.
Jerry will be most fondly remembered for the twinkle in his eyes, his sense of humor, and his friendly, helpful ways. He loved his life and his family. He was a good Man, Friend, Dad, Grandpa, and a most loving and cherished husband.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Laraine, Children: Marty (Bunny), Annette (Carl), and Michael (Gabrielle) Griffy, Grandchildren: Benjamin, Scott, & AriAnne Griffy, and Steve Sadler (Janene), Great-Grandchildren: Wade and Izzy Sadler.
There are no services planned at this time.
Arrangements by: www.vtgolden.com
Published in StatesmanJournal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019