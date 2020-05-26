|
|
Gerald (Jerry) Lee Slater
Salem - Salem resident Jerry Slater passed away on May 21, 2020. Jerry was born in Aumsville, Oregon to H.L.(Buck) Slater and Ella Slater, he lived in the Salem area his entire life, graduating in 1965 from North Salem High School. Jerry served his country in Viet Nam as a helicopter flight medic. After his discharge from the Army he returned to Salem and worked for Salem Hospital where he met his future wife, Mary Ann Sutter. They were married for 50 adventurous years. Jerry also enjoyed a long career with the Department of Corrections as a maintenance officer and physical plant supervisor. He retired in 2003. In retirement Jerry enjoyed white water rafting, riding ATVs, golf, traveling and spending time with family, friends that became family and treasured friends. Jerry had a very kind and generous heart. He took great pride in his children, grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his wife Mary Ann Slater, son Jerry Lee (Heather) Slater, grandson Brandon and granddaughter Megan of Canby. Daughter Carrie Ann Slater and granddaughter Princess of Salem. He is also survived by his brother Mike Slater, sisters Marjorie Jackson, Winnie Briles and Sandy Ashley. He is proceeded in death by his parents, two brothers and two sisters. There will be a private ceremony at Willamette National Cemetery at a later date, if you wish to leave your regards please leave them at [email protected]
The luckiest people in the world are those who have a strong and forever blessing in their lives. Jerry you have been and will always be our blessing.
Published in StatesmanJournal from May 26 to May 31, 2020