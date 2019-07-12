|
Gerald "Jerry" Morey
Silverton - Gerald "Jerry" Allen Morey was born in Patuxent River, Maryland to William Morey and Dorothy Weis. In his younger years the family moved around but ultimately, they settled in Silverton, Oregon where he would graduate from high school.
On Apr. 10, 1968 at the age of 19 Jerry was drafted into the United States Army Infantry, The Queen of Battle as it is called, and was tasked with serving in the 101st Airborne. He would serve one tour in Vietnam before being honorably discharged in 1970. During his service he received a Bronze Star, Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and National Defense Service Medal.
After military service Jerry, an avid "Duck fan", would graduate from The University of Oregon with a degree in Psychology. He would then get his insurance license and would start working for Allstate Insurance which he would hold a position with until retiring in 2012.
Family was very important to Jerry and much of his spare time was spent with them. He also enjoyed camping and fishing for trout and steelhead with his son Jerry. In search of adventure, he made numerous trips to Detroit Lake and would go to Sunriver Resort almost every summer.
On June 23, 2019 Gerald Allen Morey passed away in Portland, Oregon at the age of 70 surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Dorothy. He is survived by his children, Brittany Goode (Tualatin), Jessica Schutt (Salem) and Jerry Morey (Salem); Grandchildren, Cecelia Ann and Hudson James; and brother Bill (Carolyn) Morey.
A graveside service will be held on July 14th, 2019 at 12 PM at Miller Cemetery in Silverton. Arrangements entrusted to Weddle Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 12, 2019